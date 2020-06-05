Racing community remembers late Mike Colsten with race

SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WBNG) -- After 51 years of dirt modified racing, champion racer Mike Colsten passed away following a long battle with cancer. On Friday, the community came together at Penn Can Speedway for one more race in his honor.

Many say Mike Colsten knew everything there is to know about racing, but he often shared his experience and knowledge with rookies just getting into the sport.

"If you ever need help, you could go to him, he'd help you out," said Dale Smith, an attendee of the race.

Friday night's memorial race celebrated Colsten's legacy by giving away $5,151 dollars to first place. That number celebrates Colsten's decades in racing, as well as the number on his car, number 51.

"He's a real good racer, he could be a little rough at times, but then again, he was fast, well known, and well liked by a lot of people," said Ray Wood, an attendee.

Mike's son took number 51 out for a final lap, with many racers saying his spirit is right on the track.

"He was a fighter and it would be an honor to race with him today," said Michael Trautschold, a racer in the event. "I hope he's riding with me tonight."