Remembering the Binghamton Senators Calder Cup championship, nine years later

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Sunday marks nine years since the Binghamton Senators won the Calder Cup.

2010-2011 team captain Ryan Keller remembers it vividly.

"There's certain points whether it was a certain game or certain series, that don't seem like they were nine years ago."

Keller said the team was "a team in all sense of the word," adding the team was focused on winning a championship rather than individual accolades.

The B-Sens defeated the Houston Aeros on the road in game six, with the game-deciding goal coming from the captain himself. Keller said even when they were down, the team never felt out.

"It was one of those strange feelings among the group. You didn't think you were going to be beat, you knew you were going to win somehow."

Keller fondly remembers the community supporting the team during the playoff run, even saying Binghamton was one of the most "ideal cities to win a Calder Cup in."

Lifelong Binghamton hockey fan Dave Rogan says the championship goes down as his favorite moment in sports. "To see that, to live through all the games, all the emotion, it was my favorite sports moment."

Rogan has been a season ticket holder since the start of professional hockey in Binghamton, and said it was surreal to see after thirty years of being a fan.

As for Keller? He says the championship ranks high in his hockey career.

"Once that final buzzer goes you can't replicate that feeling and to go through a whole season and win, it's definitely right up there."

