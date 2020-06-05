Retailers celebrate return of in-store customers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Retail stores in the Southern Tier are welcoming customers back, as Phase 2 is now a week in.

Last Friday, confusion halted many businesses from getting a jump back into work, as rumors of Phase 2's postponement frustrated many.

But after Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead, some owners expressed happiness and excitement to see people get back through their store doors.

"It was really exciting whether they were shopping or just coming in to say 'hello,' and how much they missed us," said The Goldsmith owner Inessa Reytenberg. "It was truly just exciting and to see people out and about."

Reytenberg took over management of the store in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic threw off her grand re-opening plans.

But now, her self-proclaimed "re-re-opening" is helping show off not only products, but her store's experience.

"Clothing is better to feel and touch," Reytenberg said. "We are known for the customer service we provide, the lasting relationships we have with our customers."

Garland Gallery owner Sherry Eaton has been at the store's helm for 26 years, but for the last few months, she's had to close doors. She explained online and curbside service wasn't an option based on her big sellers.

"Most of my business is custom framing and that's not an easy thing to do," she said.

But after re-opening after last Friday's craziness, she's got some customers flowing throughout.

"Things are going well. We're beginning to see a lot of our customers," she said. "We're getting a lot of phone calls, emails, things are picking right back up again."

Eaton explained people are required to wear a mask, encouraged to use sanitizer throughout the store, and stay "a zebra apart," her store's way of enforcing the six-foot social distancing rules.

The Mabel D. Orr Fashion Boutique is also back in the swing of things, as owner Heidi Weeks says she's just happy to see people again.

"I've had a lot of my regulars come in this week to welcome me and congratulate me, and people are shopping," Weeks said. "It's just really nice to have connection with people. I think [in-store shopping] going to lift people's spirits a lot."