 Skip to Content

State Parks to accept camping reservations beginning Monday

New
10:45 am New York News, News, Top Stories
New York State Graphic

(WBNG) -- New York State Parks will be accepting camping reservations beginning June 8.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says will begin accepting reservations on Monday for check-in beginning June 22.

The department says campers should follow CDC social-distancing guidelines. State Park Police and staff will patrol campgrounds to make sure campers are following the coronavirus-safety measures.

Measure include:

  • No walk-up reservations allowed
  • Congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols
  • Rest rooms will have reduced capacity and will be closed to the public periodically
  • Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members

They say anyone who does not follow the measures will be told to leave and will not receive a refund.

For more information, go to the Department of Parks, Recreations and Historic Preservation website by clicking here.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

Related Articles

Skip to content