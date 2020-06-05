State Parks to accept camping reservations beginning Monday

(WBNG) -- New York State Parks will be accepting camping reservations beginning June 8.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says will begin accepting reservations on Monday for check-in beginning June 22.

The department says campers should follow CDC social-distancing guidelines. State Park Police and staff will patrol campgrounds to make sure campers are following the coronavirus-safety measures.

Measure include:

No walk-up reservations allowed

Congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols

Rest rooms will have reduced capacity and will be closed to the public periodically

Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members

They say anyone who does not follow the measures will be told to leave and will not receive a refund.

For more information, go to the Department of Parks, Recreations and Historic Preservation website by clicking here.