State Parks to accept camping reservations beginning Monday

State Parks to accept camping reservations beginning MondayNew
(WBNG) -- New York State Parks will be accepting camping reservations beginning June 8.
The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says will begin accepting reservations on Monday for check-in beginning June 22.
The department says campers should follow CDC social-distancing guidelines. State Park Police and staff will patrol campgrounds to make sure campers are following the coronavirus-safety measures.
Measure include:
- No walk-up reservations allowed
- Congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols
- Rest rooms will have reduced capacity and will be closed to the public periodically
- Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members
They say anyone who does not follow the measures will be told to leave and will not receive a refund.
