State Police warn elderly not to fall for recent phone scam in Broome County

(WBNG) -- Authorities are warning Broome County residents about a phone scam that was reported in the towns of Fenton and Windsor.

The New York State Police Department says it has received reports of phone calls from people claiming to be a police or court officer.

They say the caller usually tells the person on the other end of the phone that their grandchild has been arrested and will be released on bail. They then demand that the person on the other side of the phone leave money outside of their home to be retrieved by a court officer.

According to police, the scammer targets elderly residents and victims have lost "thousands" of dollars.

The state police department says no agency will ever ask for money to sent by mail or picked up from your home.