Take part in the Owego Kitchen’s June 100k challenge

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Lace up and hit the pavement.

The Owego Kitchen is encouraging you to get involved in its June 100k challenge.

The idea came about when Ike and Julie Lovelass' son, Jimmy, participated in a similar challenge last month on the Nike Run Club app.

"Every morning we'd be running five or six miles, we'd get home and immediately check it and kind of get in each other's face to see who was running farther," said Jimmy.

So the Owego Kitchen owners thought they would challenge their own neighbors.

"The community here has been so important to us and so good to us so we thought how good would it be if we could get the community involved," said Ike Lovelass.

All you have to do is run or walk 100 kilometers, around 62 miles, throughout the month of June.

"I think I'm at 25 miles right now. I don't know how much longer I could keep this pace up. Hopefully I can. My ankles hurt, my knees hurt, but I'm going to try and push through this, and hopefully, I can get there pretty quickly," said Jimmy Lovelass.

It's become a friendly competition around the Southern Tier for all ages.

"We had a lady come in and her husband is in his late 70's. She goes, 'Oh he's having so much fun with this!' And he says, 'Oh look, I moved up three spots with that walk!'" said Ike Lovelass.

While it's promoting good health, it's also helping the community keep a clear mind during this time.

"That's what we're hoping to do. Bring some positivity, it's been three months now worrying about the coronavirus, we continue to worry about it, and it's a good way to take your mind off it. When you can hardly breathe and you're focusing on breathing, it's hard to think about all the negativity and things like that," said Ike Lovelass.

The hundreds of runners and walkers taking part say it's helping.

"It's really just good to focus on something that's going well right now and everybody kind of rallied together to do something good," said participant Buffie Arhbal.

To participate, download the Nike Run Club app and 'friend' the Owego Kitchen.

Everyone who completes the challenge will get a special edition Owego Kitchen t-shirt.