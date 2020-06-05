Traffic stop takes police through Vestal, Endicott

(WBNG) -- Police say an individual has been taken into custody after an attempted traffic stop that occurred Friday morning.

Vestal Police tells 12 News the incident began as an attempted traffic stop for speeding on Vestal Road.

Police say they tried to stop the person, but they drove away from the officers. Officials say while the individual was driving away, they hit another vehicle by Vestal Road and Oak Street.

The department says the person left their vehicle at the Delaware Avenue apartments and ran on foot. The individual was found in the Gault-BMW and taken into custody.

According to authorities, the person in question did not have a drivers license and charges on the individual are pending.

The Endicott Police Department, Broome County Sheriff's Office and State Police assisted.

There were no injuries reported.