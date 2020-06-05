Tropical weather is here

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 30% High 80 (76-82) Wind SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10” Low 60 (56-60) Wind SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Turning partly cloudy. 30% High 74 (72-76) Wind NW 10-15 mph

It's going to be a warm and muggy day. With the tropical conditions, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers continue through the evening with the chance of precipitation decreasing.

A cold front approaches Saturday. There will be showers, with a better chance early in the day. Skies turn partly cloudy by tomorrow afternoon.

High pressure tracking through Ontario and Quebec will give us sunny skies and cooler temperatures Sunday. Sunshine continue Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

A late week cold front will give us showers Thursday.

