Two Buffalo Officers suspended following attack of elderly man

BUFFALO (WIVB/WBNG)- According to WIVB in Buffalo, two Buffalo police officers have been suspended after shoving an elderly man to the ground during Thursday night's protest in Niagara Square.

A video that News 4 obtained from WBFO shows a man, who appears to be elderly, appearing to be pushed back by police before falling backward and hitting his head by the steps of Buffalo City Hall.

Police originally said that “one person was injured when he tripped and fell”. It’s not clear whether they were referring to the incident that was caught on camera.

Later in the night, Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that internal affairs has opened an investigation into the incident, and that the investigation was ordered by the commissioner of police.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered both officers involved in the incident to be suspended immediately without pay.

State police medics aided the injured man, and a source says that he suffered a laceration and a possible concussion. He’s reported to be in ECMC in stable condition.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released this statement Thursday night:

"Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership, and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo commented on the incident on Thursday night in a news release saying,

"The incident in Buffalo is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I've spoken with City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended. Police officers must enforce- NOT ABUSE- the law."

Four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges Thursday night for blocking traffic in the area. A fifth person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct during a skirmish involving protesters.

Other than the arrests and the injury, the protest was peaceful.

The city’s curfew is in effect until 5 a.m. It’s in effect every day from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and includes Sunday.