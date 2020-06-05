Why local economic expert says stock market, unemployment rate don’t tell whole story

(WBNG) -- While the job market might be turning around the question has become what does that mean for the entire economy?

Binghamton University Professor Dan Mckeever says while these numbers are a good sign, they don't tell the whole story. He says much like the stock market, statistics can be misleading, which is why you have to look at several factors as a whole.

McKeever says only with this added context can we truly understand how the economy is doing.

"When you seen an unemployment rate at 13, or 15 percent, that's extremely high but you wanna make sure you have it in context," McKeever told 12 News Friday. "Is it structural unemployment, meaning that there's a reason this is going to persist indefinitely, or is this temporary unemployment caused by disruptions with the coronavirus?"

McKeever said he expects the unemployment numbers to continue to drop because he said most of the lost jobs will return as the economy reopens.

He also said he doesn't foresee the nationwide protests having an impact on the economy.