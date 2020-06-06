Chemung County Executive signs executive order, allowing outdoor dining

(WBNG) -- Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss signed an executive order Saturday, allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining.

The executive order signed by Moss on Saturday, June 6, temporarily suspends and alters the terms of any law, regulation, or permit requirement that prevents restaurants from opening outdoor full-service dining.

This executive order comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, June 3, that restaurants could open for outdoor dining services on Thursday, June 4. Cuomo said that restaurants in the seven regions in Phase Two, may open outdoor dining for patrons.

County Executive Moss says restaurant owners should check with their liability insurance provider for acceptable outdoor dining coverage.