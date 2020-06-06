Cole Park beach opens for swimming

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Cole Park Beach officially opened to swimmers this weekend for the first time this season.

Previously the beach was closed due to the pandemic, but it was packed Saturday afternoon with families looking to beat the heat with a dip in the water.

One family told 12 News that they were feeling refreshed after spending the afternoon playing games and enjoying the sunshine.

"The kids have been cooped up in the house for two months, so I just wanted to get them out of the house and do something, it's beautiful outside," said Nisha Cuddihe of Endicott.

Beach-goers were reminded over the facility's public address system to practice social distancing and wear a mask if unable to do so.