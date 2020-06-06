Cuomo: Signs legislation banning price gouging on PPE

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Saturday, banning price gouging of personal protective equipment for health care workers and the general public.

Governor Cuomo also announced he will be issuing an executive order allowing commercial buildings to administer temperature checks on anyone who enters the building.

Governor Cuomo said that temples, mosques, and churches may open to 25% occupancy while maintaining social distance in Phase Two. He said this applies to the seven regions that have already entered Phase Two. Places of worship may reopen tomorrow, June 7.

Cuomo said the state has the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of hospitalizations is 2,603, and deaths is 35.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo renewed his call for passage of the "Say Their Name" agenda. This agenda includes the following: