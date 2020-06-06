Delhi giant pumpkin in early stages

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Delhi resident, Ed Chytalo already has fall on his mind. For the seventh consecutive year, Chytalo is growing a giant pumpkin at the Deleware Academy.

Chytalo first planted the pumpkin 13 days ago, and it has already tripled in size. He said he is hoping for another 500-pound pumpkin this year.

The pumpkin is currently in a greenhouse where Chytalo can control the temperature. He said that once it outgrows the house, it is then up to mother nature to take care of the rest.

"It's great, in these tough times that we are experiencing right now this is so fun, exciting and stressless. The pumpkin is a great project that touches so many people," said Chytalo.

He is once again hoping to bring the pumpkin to New York City when it is finished growing.