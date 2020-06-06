‘Operation Thanks From Above’ pays tribute to Southern Tier frontline workers

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- If you had an eye on the sky Saturday, you may have noticed three warplanes zooming across the Southern Tier.

They were part of 'Operation Thanks from Above,' an initiative launched by the National War Plane Museum in Geneseo to thank frontline workers for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.

The planes stopped to refuel in Binghamton at 12:15 Saturday afternoon, and 12 News was able to catch up with the crew.

"We wanted to give a tribute to the first responders and medical employees who have worked so hard during this COVID crisis," said pilot Reuben Alconero.

Co-pilot Mike Piampiano stressed that Whiskey 7, the Douglas C-47 leading the flyover wasn't just any plane.

"This airplane here was the lead aircraft of the second wave of the Normandy invasion, so this is a special moment for us here today flying this airplane," he said.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar added that today isn't just any day.

"Today is D-Day, so I think it's pretty awesome that on this day, this plane is flying over Broome County on this day," he said. "Sometime's we've talked about this pandemic being a war, so I think it's kinda cool that you have warplanes flying over and saying thank you."

The men behind the controls echoed that statement.

"This was an aircraft that helped protect our nation by carrying troops, and these workers protected our nation by taking care of us," said Alconero.

After refueling at Greater Binghamton Airport the plane flew over the Greater Binghamton area, including multiple Broome County Hospitals before heading north toward Ithaca and later returning to the museum in Geneseo.