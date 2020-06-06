Plenty of dry time this week!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 7-11 mph. Low: 51 (48-53)

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Wind: N 6-10 mph. High: 68 (66-70)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-9 mph, becoming calm. Low: 44 (40-46)

Forecast Discussion

A few stray showers passed through earlier today, but now we are looking clear for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Drier, less humid air is beginning to make its way into the area making it feel much more comfortable outside. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

By Sunday, we are looking to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Plenty of dry time is expected this week! High pressure takes over on Sunday and dominates through Wednesday. We will see plenty of sun and temperatures will be on the rise during the first half of the week. On Monday, highs will jump back into the low 70s. By Tuesday, we are back into the low 80s.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Thursday, the chance of rain returns to the forecast. On Thursday the chance for showers and storms is very low, 20%, and we increase the chance for showers and storms to 30% for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies, and a bit of a cool down for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Enjoy all of the dry time and sunshine this week! :)

