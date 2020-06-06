Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Prosecutors say two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a protester.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault Saturday. The two officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square.

Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past.