SUNY Broome’s ‘College for Kids’ goes virtual

(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome's annual 'College for Kids' summer program is moving online this year.

Normally the program allows kids to experience learning on a college campus. This year kids will be doing exactly what college students have been doing since March -- learning online.

Colleen Culverwell, Senior Staff Assistant in continuing education at SUNY Broome, says while the program will look a little different this year, it was important to the school to keep it going.

"The kids really enjoy the classes, they like coming on campus, so that's going to be a big change, but the instructors will make it as pleasant as possible for the kids to make them feel like they are there," she said.

Culverwell says the school will do that by selecting instructors who are already comfortable teaching in an online environment. Classes offered include Coding, Digital Mixed Media and Stop-Motion Filmmaking.

For more information and to register for College for Kids, click here. You can also register by phone by calling 607-778-5012 and leaving a message.