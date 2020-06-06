Vestal native deals with uncertainties of minor league baseball

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal native, and Red Sox minor league player, Mike Osinski is dealing with the uncertainties surrounding minor league baseball.

"Luckily, I've been able to go down to Vestal and use their brand new turf field they just put in," said Mike Osinski.

In a time where minor league players are being cut and losing their income, Osinski is one of the lucky ones.

"We had a FaceTime the other day with the GM to tell us that they are going to be paying us for the rest of the season," Osinski said.

Osinski said he has still seen some of his minor league teammates lose their jobs.

"It's just how it is. It's a business, and that's how you have to look at it, you have to look at every day as an opportunity to play baseball -- to make the most of it."

The uncertainty is something former Binghamton Bearcat pitcher, Murphy Smith, knows all too well.

"My last appearance was actually in the big leagues," said Smith.

Before making his major league debut, Smith spent ten years playing minor league baseball. The recently retired reliever now gets to watch what is happening to minor league players from the sidelines.

"I was talking to a couple of former players and good friends of mine; can you imagine what it would be like if we were still playing and in this situation," said Smith.

Murphy said it is hard enough living on a minor league player's income, but for some players to not know when they will get that pay is career-changing.

"One off-season I was sleeping on an air mattress that was essentially a closet, but when you're young and hungry and chasing that dream, you are willing to make some of those sacrifices."

Both the current and former player have done whatever it takes to fight for their dreams.

"I was walking dogs for a little bit," said Smith.

"I've been doing lessons on the side a little bit," said Osinski.

They do it for the love of the game.

"Grinding away all those years was certainly worth it," said Smith.

"You have to go out there and play and keep doing your thing," said Osinski.