A beautiful start to the week!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 3-8 mph. Low: 44 (41-46)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 3-8 mph. High: 73 (70-75)

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: calm. Low: 50 (48-52)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure will continue to build in today, and will remain over our area through Wednesday bringing us a beautiful stretch of weather to start the week! Tonight will be a bit chilly with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the 40s.

Plenty of sun is expected on Monday with highs in the 70s. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we warm up into the 80s. On Wednesday afternoon, things will start to change a bit. Warm, humid air begins making its way into the region, and along with that comes the chance for showers and storms. We will see plenty of dry time on Wednesday as rain chances increase for the late afternoon and evening. The chance for rain and storms is 40% in the PM.

After that, we look a bit unsettled for the rest of the week. A few showers will linger for Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry. We keep a 20% chance of a few showers for Friday, a 30% chance for Saturday, and a slight chance, 20%, for Sunday. By next weekend, temperatures will cool down into the 60s.

