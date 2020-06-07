Activists come together to create ‘Black Lives Matter: Community Action Plan’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the community gathered at Recreation Park for an organized "Community Action Plan" event on Sunday.

Organizers called the event, "Black Lives Matter: Community Action Plan," and said participants will be broken out into groups to brainstorm solutions for some of the issues discussed in last week's protests.

Participants were split up into four different discussion groups, spread throughout the park for social distancing. Each group tackled different matters, the four groups included criminal justice reform, education, the housing crisis, and substance abuse.

"Depending on people's interests they will go into those groups and we will have facilitators there facilitating the conversation and jotting down ideas that they may have and then at the end we'll collectively come up with some demands to present to the city officials," said Salka Valerio, a community member and organizer at the event.

Valerio tells 12 News that while this week's demonstrations allowed individuals to "be loud" and have their voices be heard, the goal of Sunday's event was to put their words into action and come up with solutions.