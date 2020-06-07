Authorities arrest Corning woman for murder of 100-year-old man

(WBNG) -- Authorities arrested an individual in connection to an investigation of the death of a man on Saturday.

The City of Corning Police Department says 51-year-old Brenda Lee McKay of the City of Corning was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.

Police say 100-year-old Gerald Early of the City of Corning was found unconscious in his home with severe head trauma. Early was taken by helicopter to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

They say that once authorities got Early to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The police department says that McKay reportedly attacked Early and hit him in the head with a hammer.

They say McKay was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment on Sunday.

This has been a joint investigation by the Corning Police Department, New York State Police, Steuben County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.