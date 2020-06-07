Cuomo: Outdoor graduations with limited attendance will be permitted

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that outdoor graduations may occur with limited capacity starting June 26.

In Governor Cuomo's daily briefings, he announced that outdoor, socially distant graduations will be permitted. He said up to 150 people will be allowed to attend.

Cuomo said this gives schools enough time to plan accordingly.

Additionally, Cuomo said this subject to change depending on the status of the state with the coronavirus.