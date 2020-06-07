Deputy killed in California ambush by Air Force sergeant

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a Northern California sheriff's deputy was killed and two other law enforcement officers were wounded when they were ambushed by a suspect who is a member of the U.S. military.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz.

A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand. Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at the hospital.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed Sunday that the suspect was an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base.