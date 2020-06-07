Elmira Police investigating death in Chemung River

(WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department is investigating a death in the Chemung River.

According to an official press release, police were called to the the area of the river near Walnut Street early Sunday afternoon where they found a "subject" deceased in the water, leading to the opening of the death investigation.

Police say there will be no further details released at this time.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact them at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.