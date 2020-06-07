Endicott church holds drive-in service

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Church members at Endicott Community Church of the Nazarene are happy to be back worshiping together, even if it's from the parking lot.

The church is now offering drive-in services, something church member Bonnie Coddington of Endwell says that when it came to the church's virtual worship services, there was just something missing.

"We're a family and to be with your family members, and to see them and to be able to wave to them and stand safely away from them and catch up with them has been wonderful," she said. "It's good for our hearts and it makes us feel connected again."

Lead Pastor Keith Hardy said as soon as the church got word from the state that drive-in services were allowed, a plan was created.

"We just talked about how we wanted to do it what kind of safety precautions we wanted to have and so myself and the leadership team put it together," Hardy said.

While he also appreciated the opportunity to offer services online and noted that it actually expanded the church's outreach, he said being able to worship in the same place is a basic need for a congregation like his.

"It's everything. That's why we're created. I don't know if you can be a Christian and not have that community that being with one another because Christianity is a shared faith," he said.

Fellow church member Alberta 'Bert' Wilmot says this is especially true for the congregation right now.

"We have several church members who have recently lost loved ones," Wilmot said. "To be able to go up to them and say, 'It takes time, don't expect the grief to go away tomorrow,' and you can see their hesitation and hopefully you can address them."

While Bonnie Coddington said she's looking forward to the return of services indoors, as long as she's able to worship with her congregation, she says she's happy.

"We're still in God's house, so no matter where we are, we're still in God's house so it doesn't matter," she says.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that churches can reopen at 25% capacity as part of Phase two.