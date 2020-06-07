Endwell community garden looks to give back

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- After the floods in 2006, Jason Shaw had a vision to create a community garden. That garden is currently built on the land that was previously occupied by Christ the King school.

One of the garden's helpers, Rich Purtell said there is still unused space in the garden. Organizers are looking to start growing vegetables to give back to families in the community.

The only issue is the potential for hazardous soil in the garden. The soil is currently being tested, and if all comes back positive, the project will be given the green light.

"It would be great -- this would be some supplemental food to help with our Monday night dinners so people could come and take out what they need for an immediate evening, but also get some produce to take out and help their family for the next week so they could come back the following Monday," said Rich Purtell.

Purtell said they fully expect the soil to come back positive.