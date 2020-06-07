‘Fairy Door trail’ encourages kids to use imagination, explore Broome County

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you're looking to get your kids outside during the pandemic, Fairy Doors of Broome County and Nearby may be just what you need.

Created by chief imagination officer Traci Pena, Fairy Doors of Broome County is a scavenger hunt that allows kids and their families to travel to different locations throughout Broome County.

Pena says the locations are chosen to be accessible by public transportation with a only a short walk.

The group's Facebook page contains clues for how to find each door, and if you submit a photo in front of it you will get a point.

The event runs through the end of June, when points are added up and a grand prize winner will be announced.

Pena says that while this is the second year she has organized the scavenger hunt, it makes even more sense this year.

"What a great way to have a safe social distancing activity to not only get out of the house, but explore Broome County and just have a little bit of time during this crazy pandemic time," she said.

For a full list of rules and locations, you can click here.