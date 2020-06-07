Former Bearcat gives an inside look into MLB negotiations

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Scott Diamond was the first Binghamton Bearcat to ever play major league baseball.

"I grew and completely evolved into a different player while I was at Binghamton," said Diamond.

The 33-year-old is now enjoying retirement as an essential worker in New York City.

"I've been working for a real estate development company for the last two years now."

Diamond enjoyed a four-year major league career playing mostly for the Minnesota Twins.

"Sit in a room after a game and decompress after a hard-fought win or a tough loss, those were my special moments," said Diamond.

During his time with the Twins, Diamond was involved with the Players Association on a daily basis.

"The Players Association oversees more than just the players themselves."

The Players Association is struggling to find common ground with major league owners.

"No matter what, the players are going to look selfish -- that they want the full pay scale."

Diamond said the current negotiations are about a lot more than just the 2020 season.

"It's the players trying to look out for not only the current year but for coming years. They are trying to protect in the coming generation and the owners are trying to make sure they keep the doors open."

The first baseball league to return was the KBO in South Korea. The KBO is the same league that Diamond played in to finish his baseball career,

"I had such a fantastic experience, and I know my family did as well."

Diamond said there is a thing or two the MLB can learn from South Korea.

"The citizens there were so concerned about containing it itself. They were very cooperative."

Now, watching from the sidelines, Diamond hopes baseball can return to normalcy.

"Whether you are in the major or minor leagues, this can't be easy."