47 residents tested positive for virus at Willow Point Nursing Home, other updates

Broome County June 8 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 47 Willow Point Nursing Home residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Willow Point is home to about 250 residents.

Throughout the entire county, there are 73 active cases. 45 people have died from the virus and 482 people have recovered.

In total, 600 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Broome County.

Other updates:

Additionally, Garnar announced all county beaches will be opened seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On June 12, the beach at Greenwood Park will open.

At Dorchester Park, the boat house opened June 8 and will be open seven days a week.

Lastly, Garnar says the region may receive guidance from the state on phase three Monday evening.