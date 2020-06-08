Animal experts remind owners to keep pets out of deadly hot cars

(WBNG) -- Animal experts are reminding pet owners to keep their pets out of dangerously hot cars as temperatures heat up.

Executive Director of the Susquehanna SPCA Stacie Haynes said Monday just a few minutes in a hot car can be enough to have detrimental health effects on your animal.

And, she pointed out leaving your animal in dangerously hot temperatures is actually against the law.

Haynes also mentioned on-duty police and peace officers as well as firefighters can break car windows if they see an animal in need of saving.

As for others, call 911 if you think it's needed.

"You could really meaning the best intentions and not trying to kill your animal, but it can happen really fast and I'm sure not something that you'd want to happen, but people really do need to be aware for sure," added Haynes.



Besides keeping your animal out of the hot car, make sure they have plenty of water and access to shade.

Haynes also mentioned right now is peak kitten season, with many cats mating in the winter and giving birth during the summer months.

This means more kittens can be seen popping up in the area.

While the Susquehanna SPCA isn't overwhelmed with cats right now, this can become a problem if a large group eventually needs spaying or neutering.

And, Haynes says when people end up with more cats than they can handle, they may not be able to keep up with care, and medical attention can be required.

To help control the kitten chaos, Haynes says make sure your own cat is spayed or neutered.

For more from the Susquehanna SPCA, click here.