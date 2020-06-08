Binghamton announced ‘Security Mutual Week’ to celebrate company’s dedication to community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David proclaimed the week of June 8 to be Security Mutual week in the city.

The city set up flower baskets with the intention to beautify downtown. Security Mutual provided the for 20 years.

The proclamation recognizes Security Mutual's commitment to helping the community recover from the coronavirus.

In March, Security Mutual Life teamed up with Visions Federal Credit Union and held a virtual concert that raised $30,000. The company distributed the money to Lourdes, UHS and the American Red Cross.

President and CEO of Security Mutual Life Bruce Boyea said the donations were a "tremendous success."

He says a reason money was given to the Red Cross of the Southern Tier was because a portion of the money goes to cancer patients.

In a surprise announcement both companies committed to donating $20,000 to support the renewal of the Our Space Playground at Rec Park.

"I actually like the thought of something bigger and better," said President and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union Tyrone Muse.

"As great as that was, let's take the opportunity to make it even better, this already because an ear mark, people were talking about it across the community, across the country, [and] across NY state," he said.

Security Mutual and Visions also mentioned their Jim Mudcat Grant Golf Tournament fundraiser that is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Money raised during that tournament will go toward the Urban League, The Boys and Girls Cub, CHOW and Catholic Charities.