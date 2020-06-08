Binghamton restaurants ‘setting the table’ for phase three

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the Southern Tier is still awaiting word on when restaurants and bars will be allowed to welcome customers inside as part of phase three, local eateries aren't wasting any time getting ready.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county is on track to enter phase three this weekend, but he has yet to receive official word from the state.

At Sharkey's Bar and Grill on Glenwood Ave in Binghamton staff spent Monday getting the restaurant ready to open their doors once again.

"We want to clean everything up because the building has been closed for three months and get our food prep together for opening," says co-owner Marie Sharak.

Sharak says with the state yet to release official guidance for restaurants, they aren't exactly sure what they are preparing for.

"It's crazy but it is what it is there's nothing we can do we just have to wait until we get the word and that's it," she says.

Jason Garnar says he hopes the state could release that guidance as soon as tonight. For now Jordan Rindgen, owner of the Colonial on Court Street in Binghamton says he is playing the same waiting game.

"I'm really not too concerned with what the regulations are going to be, because we'll be able to adapt to them, we're hoping that we're not at 20 percent all summer but if it is we'll have to adapt," he says.

At Sharkey's while they too haven't received official word, they are preparing for a fifty percent limit.

"50 percent is better than nothing and hopefully if the numbers get better or stay where they are then we'll get back to normal," Sharak says.

Binghamton mayor Rich David says much like the city was able to help restaurants expand outdoor seating by streamlining the permit process as part of phase two, he expects the city to act as an resource for local businesses during phase three.

"We regularly get asked different questions from different businesses in different phases, they want to know what they can do, what they can't do and we're here to help," he said.

At Sharkey's, Marie Sharak says for now they are just excited to get back to business.

"We have a lot of regulars and they're like family so that's what we're looking forward to."