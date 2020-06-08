Binghamton School District investigating ‘offensive’ comments made by employee

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton School District is investigating "offensive comments" that were posted online by someone associated with the school.

The school district says the person who made the comments was not "acting in their capacity as an employee." The district also says the comments made by the individual do not reflect the values of educators.

The announcement of the investigation was made in a Facebook post.

Binghamton schools says parents and the community have reached out to the district with concerns about the incident. The employee in question was not named.