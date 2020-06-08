BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

LONDON (AP) -- Energy company BP says that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs amid the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said Monday that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company's current global workforce is 70,000.

The job cuts come amid a time of tremendous change for BP, which said it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050. The pandemic, meanwhile, has caused huge turmoil for the industry by causing demand for energy to plummet.