Changes to voting on your school district’s budget

(WBNG) -- School budget voting looks different this year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order for all districts in New York to conduct school budget voting through absentee ballots to avoid person-to-person contact.

Districts like Maine-Endwell and Windsor say it's led to a higher voter turnout than usual.

"What we're seeing is a significant increase, in our case, already just about double the typical number of voters," said Windsor Central School District Superintendent Jason Andrews.

"For us, on average, around 800 to 1,000 typically come out to vote. This year, with absentee ballots, we've already received over 2,500," said Maine-Endwell School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen.

But the absentee ballot change makes it unclear as to what happens if a budget doesn't pass.

"It does not appear to be, the governor's executive order does not speak to a revote. Typically you would have the option for a revote," said Andrews.

Without a revote, districts would have to move straight into a contingency budget.

"A contingency budget for Maine-Endwell would require an additional reduction of $474,000," said Van Fossen. "When you make tough decisions, students are going to be impacted one way or the other."

That's along with a cut in state aid schools are already facing because of the pandemic.

"State funding was reduced. There was reduced, there's a possibility, a likelihood, of additional reductions in state funding moving forward," said Andrews.

All of that combined makes a budget failing even more concerning to districts this year.

"We're very concerned that a no vote is going to be devastating to Maine-Endwell," said Van Fossen.

"Of course without the funding by the voters, then it has an impact on student programs," said Andrews.

But districts are staying positive, hoping voters will still cast their ballots while making an informed decision.

"We're optimistic that our community will continue to support the school budget, especially because it is the lowest tax levy increase in over a decade," said Andrews.

Governor Cuomo says school budget absentee ballots can be accepted by hand delivery through 5 p.m. on June 9 and received by mail through June 16 by the school district.