Deputies save family, house in early-morning fire

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG)- Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the Town of Dickinson.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at 613 Old Front Street.

According to a Broome County sheriff's deputy, he and a few other deputies were the first ones on the scene, and most of the front porch was fully involved when they arrived.

He said they had to kick in the front door and wake up the family, who didn't know their house was on fire.

He said deputies then used a garden hose they found to help put out most of the flames before fire crews arrived and took over the scene.

Several emergency crews were on the scene including Superior Ambulance, Chenango Bridge Fire Department, and Port Dickinson Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.