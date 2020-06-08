Grab those sunglasses!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 50 (48-54) Wind L&V

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 (80-86) Wind SW 3-8 mph

The sunshine we had Sunday will continue Monday and into Tuesday. This is because of a body of high pressure over Ontario.

Changes will happen Tuesday night. With a south wind, and a warm front approaching, temperatures and dew point temperatures will be on the rise.

With the heat and humidity, we'll have showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. A cold front will approach Thursday giving us showers and thunderstorms. This front will slow to our east.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Another cold front will move in Saturday. This will keep a low chance of showers in the forecast.

