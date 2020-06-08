Harpursville woman is safe after massive search at Nathaniel Cole Park

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) - A massive search at Nathaniel Cole Park late Monday afternoon into the early evening after receiving a report that a woman with dementia went into the park and never returned.

The family of 75-year-old Kathleen Miller Walsh called for help when Walsh didn't return home and they grew worried about her.

New York State Police, New York State Park Rangers, Harpursville Fire, a dive team and several other agencies descended on the park and searched for about 3 hours by land, in the water, and also using a drone.

"A woman was hiking in the park when she became disoriented," Joan Oldroyd, a New York State Park Ranger told 12 News. "We were called in when her family was concerned when she didn't come her. Her vehicle was still located at the park so we started a search of the trails and we were starting to search the woods in case she had gotten off trail and was trying to navigate back to the trail."

Dozens of people at the park watch as searchers combed the area looking for the woman, recalling the countless times they heard her call Walsh's name.

"People calling out here name, looking for on the trails as well as four-wheelers, etc.," Lawanda Vanco of Binghamton told 12 News before the good news came that Walsh was OK.

When asked about her thoughts for the family before the search ended, Vanco replied, "Well, if it was my mother or father or somebody, I'd want everybody to search and the best in luck is prayer."