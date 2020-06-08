Heat and humidity have been ordered!

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Wind: Light Low: 49-54

Tuesday: Much warmer and more humid. Partly cloudy to sunny. Wind: SW 4-9 High: 82-87

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Wind: S 2-6 Low: 60-66



Forecast Discussion:

High pressure continues to keep our weather quiet and comfortable this evening and tonight, but as it migrates eastward, it will allow much warmer air and more humidity to invade the area. In other words? PERFECT POOL WEATHER! Even better news is that Tuesday is expected to be dry. Highs Tuesday under partly cloudy to sunny skies will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night stays muggy and dry with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will be very warm and very muggy. Skies turn partly sunny with a 30% chance of some showers and a storm or two later in the day. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will likely cross overnight Wednesday and this brings the best chance of rain and thunderstorms to us. There could be a few strong storms. Our area is in the SLIGHT risk of severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday. SLIGHT is the lowest, 1 out of 5, on the severe risk scale.

Thursday behind the cold front the humidity will decrease. Some uncertainty lies in when the front clear, so we're keeping a 30% chance of some showers or a storm in the forecast. Highs drop back into the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday look pleasant and dry with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows around 50. Next Sunday may bring some showers or a storm. The chance of rain is 30%.