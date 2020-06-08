JSY Workshops: Food Bank of the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- JSY stands for "Just Say Yes" to fruits and vegetables. The JSY workshop is a time for nutritionists with The Food Bank of the Southern Tier to give nutrition and food prep tips.

The workshop is a time to answer questions and help participants prepare a simple and delicious recipe. The program started in 2012. Prior to COVID-19, nutritionists would go out to food pantries and educate visitors. Now, the program has been moved to an online platform on Facebook live.

For more on JSY Nutrition and Cooking Workshops, visit their website here or search "Food Bank of the Southern Tier" on Facebook.