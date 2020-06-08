Local broadcast legend Roger Neel announces retirement

(WBNG) -- Monday morning on WNBF News Radio, Roger Neel announced his retirement.

Neel said he will be retiring from his full-time role and his last scheduled appearance is on Friday, June 19.

Roger has been a part of broadcasting in our area for the last four decades.

Neel has filled several roles in the broadcast community beyond being a host at WBNF. He is also the brand manager for them as well as WYOS and CBS Sports radio 1360 in Binghamton.

Congratulations Roger, thank you for dedication to the area!