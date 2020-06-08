Most stocks on Wall Street rise again on hopes for economy

NEW YORK (AP) --Most stocks are rising on Wall Street as markets continue to ride the high supplied by Friday's surprisingly encouraging report on the U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading on Monday, bringing it back within 5.4% of its record set in February.

Optimism is strengthening that the worst of the coronavirus-induced recession may have already passed.

Stocks that would benefit most from an economy that's growing again were making the biggest gains, but pullbacks for a handful of big tech stalwarts were keeping the market's overall gains in check.