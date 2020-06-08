Need information on your school budget vote? Click here

Need information on your school budget vote? Click hereUpdated
(WBNG) -- To find out what you can you do to submit your vote for your school's budget, click on your school to be taken to the budget page of their website.
- Binghamton
- Chenango Forks
- Chenango Valley
- Deposit
- Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
- Greene
- Harpursville
- Johnson City
- Maine-Endwell
- Newark Valley
- Norwich
- Owego-Apalachin
- Oxford Academy
- Susquehanna Valley
- Tioga Central
- Union-Endicott
- Vestal
- Windsor
- Whitney Point
Ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 9.