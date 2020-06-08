One vehicle is gaining popularity as Americans hit the road this summer

(WBNG) -- According to the RV Industry Association, 46 million Americans are expected to take a trip in an RV in the next 12 months.

"People are almost just knocking down the door trying to buy campers," said Jordan Oliver, sales manager at Oliver's Campers in Norwich.

With summer in full swing and many itching to get outside, some are looking to hit the road rather than fly high in the skies.

"I'm not looking to go on a cruise anytime soon or probably get on an airplane anytime soon, so it almost makes sense," said Oliver. "There's a lot of parks that are opening back up, it's a good way to social distance with your family."

As of June 8, New York State is now accepting new camping reservations for dates after June 22. With more than 8,500 New York State park campsites, there's plenty of space for everyone.

"People are very reluctant to fly, to stay at hotels. Having an RV, it's your personal space, it's like taking your home with you, so people feel a lot more comfortable doing that," said MJ Barton, a sales consultant at Jim's RV Center in Nichols.

Dealerships say RVs are becoming so popular, it's hard to even keep them on the lot.

"Six new campers delivered last week, four of which were sold before the weekend started. The other two, one of them is sold, one of them is pending sale," said Oliver. "We're going to have all six of them sold within seven days of arrive. With that same scenario, we're going to start running out of campers soon."

Dealerships expect many Americans to travel later into the summer and fall months. With many travelling past the normal "season" for RV dealerships, they expect this demand is here to stay.

"The first-time buyers and people that are getting into it now, hopefully they're going to discover how great it is to be able to travel, go wherever you want to go, have a piece of your home, or have your home with you," said Barton.