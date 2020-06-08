Schools in the Southern Tier prepare for graduations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The wait for graduations in the Southern Tier is over. On Sunday, New York State gave the green light for graduation ceremonies to happen in person.

Chenango Valley principal Jennifer Ostrander told 12 News, “We were always hopeful of an in person graduation, we had different scenarios kind of all juggling at the same time."

Maine-Endwell superintendent Jason Van Fossen echoed that statement.

“It's good for the students who were holding out hope and the parents that will be able to do this so we are excited," he said.

With the limit of 150 people per graduation, Chenango Valley principal Jennifer Ostrander and Maine-Endwell superintendent Jason Van Fossen say the next step is a series of planning for our local schools.

Both said the schools are keeping social distancing measures in mind. They may have to do graduations in multiple sessions.

Both Ostrander and Van Fossen say this was the perfect time to announce this decision due to the regularly scheduled graduation ceremonies taking place by the end of June.

The superintendents say the seniors have been resilient about the coronavirus situation.

"It's funny because every time I talk to the seniors they are like 'it is what it is and it's cool and we are going to move on and this is just going to make us stronger,'" said Ostrander.

“They appreciate the fact that they are in a better place than many," said Van Fossen.