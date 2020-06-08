STIR supporting local restaurants

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Independent Restaurants, also known as STIR, is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the patronage of locally owned, independent restaurants.

For months, many small businesses such as the restaurant industry has been hit very hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To support local restaurants, in addition to promoting takeout and delivery, STIR has suggested the purchase of gift cards as a great way to support businesses during this time.

Members of a local fire department have been purchasing gift cards from local businesses, and once businesses open back up, they will shuffle the cards and redistribute them. This idea came from the fire department in Yonkers. STIR is following the idea and promoting its own "Shuffle the Gift Cards" program.

STIR encourages any group, club or organization to do their own "Shuffle the Gift Cards" program in conjunction with STIR or even on their own. STIR will also send a randomly selected $25 gift card to present to a deserving staff or volunteer.

