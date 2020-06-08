Why your child’s education might be permanently changed

(WBNG) -- While the coronavirus pandemic has only been around for a few months, its effects will be felt for years to come in local schools.

The economic damage caused by the virus has forced drastic cuts in state funding. The Binghamton City School District says it had to make up $2.5M as a result in cuts to state aid. Because of this, roughly 25 positions were eliminated, although some are slowly being hired back.

Administration staff say there's been only one situation similar, and the district is still recovering from it.

"Back in 2013, we were going through the Gap Elimination Adjustment, which was where the state had given us state aid and then was taking some of it back and the impact of that, we still haven't recovered," said Karry Mullins, assistant to the superintendent of the BCSD. "We lost well over 22 million dollars."

On top of cuts already made, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced if New York does not receive $61B in federal funding, 20% cuts will be made to schools, hospitals and local municipalities. Harpursville Central Schools Superintendent Michael Rullo said not only could these cuts come mid-year, which makes planning for them more difficult, they would completely change our educational system.

"I don't even know how we offer something called education, in any way shape or form," Rullo told 12 News Monday. "I hope we don't have to figure it out."

