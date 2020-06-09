A service project serving smiles: Girl Scout troop gives back

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- An Endicott Girl Scout troop gave back to the community today, delivering 150 "boredom bags" to RISE-NY.

As part of its service project, Girl Scout troop 60195 put together 300 bags, nearly 400 cards, and 300 marigold plants which will be dispersed to nursing homes and New Life Ministries. The idea came to the troop months ago, but was on hold due to the pandemic.

"It was kind of a waiting game, and then we were like well we're just going to have to find a way. Where there's a will there's a way so we just had to find a way to do it," said troop leader Jamie Brink.

The 12 girls in the troop did their part, decorating bags and writing inspirational messages.

RISE-NY Manager of Advocacy Services Rebecca Staudt said "the boredom bags will go to the children coming into our shelter, and we'll probably give some to our nonresidential clients as well to give to their children."

The bags hold fun activities for children, including coloring books and bouncing balls, which Brink said she thinks will bring a smile to many faces.

Staudt said the project means a lot to those at RISE.

"It reaffirms for survivors and victims going through our services that the community cares about them too and they're not lost, they're not forgotten about but instead there's just a group, a community who cares."

The troop will continue deliveries throughout the week.

"One of our parts of the Girl Scout law is to be friendly and helpful and I think the girls definitely rose to the occasion on that."