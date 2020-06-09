Afton senior plants the seeds to help out food bank

AFTON (WBNG) -- Timmy James is a senior at Afton High School involved in the agriculture program and FFA, a youth organization for agricultural leaders.

When schools across the state closed, he was worried nobody would be able to tend to the Afton Schools' garden and greenhouse, which provides produce to the district's food pantry.

"I was concerned with there not being enough fresh produce at the food bank," said Timmy James.

So from home, Timmy went to work, expanding his garden and building a greenhouse from the ground up.

"It's kind of like reinforcing rod for concrete. What I did was kind of make a wind tunnel and then wired it together," he said.

He did it all on a budget of time and money.

The greenhouse skeleton only took three days to build and the whole project cost him less than $80.

"He's reusing all of these hard rubber types of things to grow in, using things that are around, so he's very innovative," said Afton agriculture technology teacher and FFA advisor Victoria L. Gregory.

James has already grown and harvested his own food, donating it to help feed families in his district.

"My community is very important to me. With the pandemic and people not being able to work, the amount of food going out of the food bank has increased so I felt like everybody needed fresh produce," he said.

His teachers say they're not surprised by his actions.

"He's very motivated to do agriculture and help others. I can always count on him to help others. And he's a great role model for my younger students," said Gregory.

James says after graduation he plans on going into the military.